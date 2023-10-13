Grimes County DA: Men sentenced to 15 years in prison for separate crimes

Both men were sentenced to 15 years each for their cases.
Both men were sentenced to 15 years each for their cases.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is sharing information about two recent sentences.

Prosecutors say William Westbrooks broke into a Bedias home two years ago, and along with two other people, they took a tractor, four-wheeler, and trailers.

Investigators say the group burned the home down to cover up the crime.

The other sentence is Michael Briock.

He was convicted for causing damage to property during a high-speed chase.



More information is shared below

