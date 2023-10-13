Grimes County DA: Men sentenced to 15 years in prison for separate crimes

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is sharing information about two recent sentences.

Prosecutors say William Westbrooks broke into a Bedias home two years ago, and along with two other people, they took a tractor, four-wheeler, and trailers.

Investigators say the group burned the home down to cover up the crime.

The other sentence is Michael Briock.

He was convicted for causing damage to property during a high-speed chase.

Both men were sentenced to 15 years each for their cases.

More information is shared below

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.