Junction 505 to hold Harvest Moon at Leach Teaching Gardens at Texas A&M University

Fundraiser to enhance the personal and work life of people with disabilities
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sip and stroll around beautiful gardens at Texas A&M, all while helping a good cause.

Junction 505 is hosting its 21st annual Harvest Moon Garden Party on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Leach Teaching Gardens at Texas A&M University.

Guests will be treated to refreshments, a silent auction, a giving tree, a fresh flower bar, a photo booth, a jazz band and more, as they explore The Gardens.

All the money raised at the Harvest Moon will go towards enhancing the personal and work lives of those with disabilities.

For more information, go to junction505.org.

