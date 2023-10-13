Legends Event Center hosting all sports camp during fall break

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to keep your child active during their fall break Legends Event Center has the perfect camp.

The venue will host an all-sports camp from Oct. 16-20 that will allow kids to try out different sports like basketball. volleyball. pickleball and more.

“We want to showcase to the community that we can we can host a lot of other things from team practices to birthday parties and also camp,” said Legends Event Center Jamie Cox.

The center says they are also planning on hosting more camps during the Thanksgiving and Christmas break.

You can sign up for the all-sports camp here.

