Local dentists compete in pumpkin decorating contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan/College Station dentist offices are taking their creativity to the next level in a friendly pumpkin decorating contest.

This is an annual contest hosted by Andrews Orthodontics in College Station, where the festive pumpkins are currently on display.

The crafty pumpkins range from hamburgers and margaritas to cartoon characters and a Barbie dreamhouse.

Voting runs through Halloween on October 31.

The winner will receive a prize and bragging rights until next year’s contest.

