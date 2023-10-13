Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston

An alert deputy in Grimes County nabbed the suspected thieves before they could leave the Brazos Valley.
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.(Photos shared by Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County deputy is being credited with finding and arresting a pair of ‘bank jugging’ suspects accused of targeting a man in College Station.

Bank jugging is when thieves follow cash-carrying customers from a bank to another location and then break into their vehicles with the hope that cash is left inside.

On Wednesday, College Station police say the victim left a bank in Bryan and proceeded to a restaurant on University Drive in College Station. After the victim parked and exited his pickup truck, the two men who followed him broke into the vehicle and took off with $1500 and a firearm.

Witnesses contacted police and shared a description of the getaway vehicle which was stopped on Highway 6 in Grimes County by a Grimes County deputy. Navasota police officers also responded to the traffic stop to assist in the apprehension of the two suspects identified as Dtrik Nixon, Jr., of Houston, and Derek Harris, of Pearland.

Both face multiple charges related to the theft.

