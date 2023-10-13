Texas A&M knows Tennessee’s Joe Milton III presents unique challenge

Aggies prepare for Joe Milton III and Tennessee Volunteers
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team did a pretty good job on Jalen Milroe last week sacking him 5 times and holding him to -31 yards rushing. The issue is that Jimbo Fisher saw Milroe throw for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Crimson Tide rallied to beat the Aggies 26-20 last week at Kyle.

This week the Texas A&M defense will focus in on Joe Milton III and Coach Fisher says Milton is another duel threat quarterback but with exceptional arm strength.

“I remember him from high school,” said Fisher. “He was a Florida kid from Orlando when he came out. He is a big. He is strong. I’ll tell you what you will see in that game, when he throws deep balls. Our dB are going to have to pay attention because it is balls that you usually don’t see thrown that far. They are going to be in the air 60 yards, sometimes 70 yards. You are not used to having to play a ball that far in the air,” added the six year Texas A&M head football coach.

The Aggies will be looking for back to back wins in Knoxville. Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith and the Maroon & White won the only other game the two have played there back in 2020 when Neyland Stadium was at half capacity because of Covid-19.

It will be packed on Saturday and for the second straight Saturday the Brazos Valley can watch the game at 2:30 P.M. on KBTX. It will be the second game of a CBS double header. KBTX’s football Saturday will kickoff with Georgia at Vanderbilt starting at 11 A.M.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
A jury sentenced Darwin Batton to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction

Latest News

Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated prepares for Homecoming battle against Leander
Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan loses first 12-6A game in 42-13 loss to Pflugerville Weiss
Marc Mishler
Classroom Champion Marc Mishler of Saint Joseph Catholic School
Rudder Rangers logo football
Rangers return to Merrill Green hosting undefeated Lake Creek