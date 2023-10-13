Texas A&M student organizations speak out about Israel-Hamas conflict

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine viewpoints could be seen on campus Thursday.
Organizers condemned violence against civilians in the Middle East, but spoke in support of...
Organizers condemned violence against civilians in the Middle East, but spoke in support of Palestine.(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Student advocacy organizations supporting both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine viewpoints held separate events on the Texas A&M campus Thursday.

Dozens of students came together Thursday morning for a demonstration organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, a university-recognized student organization.

Organizers condemned violence against civilians in the Middle East but spoke in support of Palestine.

“We have no violence towards Israel or towards Jews. Our only thing is that we want Palestine to have their basic human rights,” organizer Adam Fahmi said.

Other students demonstrated nearby in support of Israel.

”My uncle was murdered there. I have a twin brother who is trying to get out of his naval contract to go serve there. I have numerous other family members there as well and quite frankly, this is a second Holocaust,” student Enthony Devos said.

Thursday evening, several Jewish student organizations held the Aggies Stand with Israel Silent Walk to show their support for Israel.

Multiple students said that they lost friends and family members as a result of the attacks.

The Jewish Aggie community has come together to show their support, not just for those who are affected overseas, but for each other.

