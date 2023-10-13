Texas Mushroom Festival takes over Madisonville

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A historic event is back in Madisonville for the 22nd year.

The Texas Mushroom Festival will be taking place on Saturday and features live music, classic cars, vendors and plenty of mushrooms.

There will be a shitake 5k that happens at 8:30 am and a portabello park will be at the festival for the first time.

“It’s really special to us. We love that our small town can be something so great for everyone in our community as well as outside communities that we can provide entertainment,” said Lacey Clunn, who has designed the shirts for the festivals for the last three years.

The Taste Of Texas Tent will also be returning and will feature beer and wine tastings and Monterey Mushrooms will be serving mushroom fajitas.

The festival will also provide around 300 glasses for attendees to watch the solar eclipse.

Admission to the Texas Mushroom Festival is free.

See the post below for a schedule of events.

