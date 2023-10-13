Weekend Gardener: Pumpkins and plants for fall decor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It doesn’t take much to add a little fall feel to your home.

“I just love this time of year. These are things that you can find in your garden center, even in the grocery store these days, and these are just some of the spectacular ways that you can decorate for fall,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Fry says a florist mum is one great option.

“It’s not a garden mum. If you can find a garden mum, you can plant those in the ground and they’ll be a perennial. But these are pretty much an annual for us. I like to buy them in this stage where their flowers haven’t quite opened just yet,” she said.

She says you can also use decorative squashes, gourds and pumpkins. You can stop by the Leach Teaching Gardens for more examples.

