Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Maz Kanata

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maz Kanata is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 13.

This petite little lady is calm, sweet and ready for a new home.

Star Wars fans may realize she was named Maz Kanata for her big eyes. She came to the shelter a little over a week ago as a stray.

Aggieland Humane Society is participating in Brazos Valley Gives. If you donate now through Tuesday, your donation will be matched to help the shelter.

