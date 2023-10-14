A&M Consolidated gets the homecoming win over Leander 72-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers dominated the Lions 72-0 win at Tiger Field on homecoming.

Consol (5-2, 3-1 11-5A-I) maintains its third-place spot in the district standings thanks to a third straight victory.

“All of these kids they are at practice everyday, they work their tails off and you know anytime you can win a district game and get everybody in the game and some playing time,” said Head Coach Brandon Schmidt. " I got our second string kicker in tonight. Got some action for him that’s good night right there.”

Dakota Johnson finished the night with 255 yards on 20 carries, including touchdown runs of 21 and 12 yards in the third quarter.

Up next for the Tigers is a road game against Georgetown East View. A win over the Patriots should secure a playoff spot for Consol.

