Baylor Scott & White hosting flu vaccine clinics across Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s fall which means it’s flu season.

Baylor Scott & White is hosting flu vaccine clinics to help you gear up for flu season.

There are two drive-thru flu vaccine clinics planned for October 21.

You are invited to come out to either Brenham or College Station.

The times and addresses to receive a vaccine can be found below.

Brenham:

Saturday, October 21, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Baylor Scott & White - The Brenham Clinic (600 North Park Street | Brenham, TX 77833)

College Station:

Saturday, October 21, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Baylor Scott & White Clinic - College Station University Drive (1700 University Drive East | College Station, TX 77840)

