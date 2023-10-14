Buffalo falls to Clifton in tough game

The Bison had a hard time containing Clifton, resulting in their first loss of district play.

Buffalo’s defense would make the first big play of the game with a forced fumble by Jorge Rivas. The Bison recover, but are not able to capitalize on the fumble.

Clifton is able to get on the board early in the second. Riley Finney on the sweep is able to score on the goal line, giving Clifton the 7-0 lead.

The Cubs are able to score in repeat fashion on their next possession. This time, Brody Baggett takes the reigns, scoring in the red zone with a run. Clifton widens their lead to 13-0 after a failed extra point attempt.

Just before the half the Bison gets their only score of the night by way of a quarterback keeper goal line touchdown from Cole Davis.

Buffalo hopes to rebound as they head to Rogers next Friday.

