Caldwell falls (0-7) after losing to La Grange at Hornet Stadium

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Tea Jefferson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets fumbled their game tonight against the La Grange Leopards.

The Hornets gave the Leopards a good match up in the first half with Leopards 26, Hornets 21.

Although the Hornets did not end scoreless tonight, the Leopards did lead with 53-21 in the final.

Caldwell hopes to win their next game against the Cuero Gobblers next Friday at Gobbler Stadium. Kickoff starts at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

The Burton Panthers beat the Snook Bluejays 27-0 at Bluejay Stadium Friday night.
Burton blanks Snook 27-0
Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated gets the homecoming win over Leander 72-0
Lake Creek drops Rudder 38-3
St Joseph Eagles football logo
St. Joseph topples Divine Savior in homecoming matchup