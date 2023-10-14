Caldwell falls (0-7) after losing to La Grange at Hornet Stadium

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets fumbled their game tonight against the La Grange Leopards.

The Hornets gave the Leopards a good match up in the first half with Leopards 26, Hornets 21.

Although the Hornets did not end scoreless tonight, the Leopards did lead with 53-21 in the final.

Caldwell hopes to win their next game against the Cuero Gobblers next Friday at Gobbler Stadium. Kickoff starts at 7:30pm.

