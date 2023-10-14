Caldwell falls (0-7) after losing to La Grange at Hornet Stadium
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets fumbled their game tonight against the La Grange Leopards.
The Hornets gave the Leopards a good match up in the first half with Leopards 26, Hornets 21.
Although the Hornets did not end scoreless tonight, the Leopards did lead with 53-21 in the final.
Caldwell hopes to win their next game against the Cuero Gobblers next Friday at Gobbler Stadium. Kickoff starts at 7:30pm.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.