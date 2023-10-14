City Council discusses a new recreation center and initiatives to improve housing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council voted unanimously to approve two measures Thursday.

One measure includes plans to pave the way for a new recreation center, and the other measure hopes to provide housing for the elderly.

The council unanimously approved a $180,000 contract to study the feasibility of a new city recreation center. The study’s first phase includes a needs assessment and market analysis. The second phase covers operations, design, and cost analysis.

The council also unanimously approved two federal funding agreements with Elder Aid for a property on Carolina Street. This includes an $85,000 community development block grant for property acquisition and a $159,000 home investment partnership program deal to replace a deteriorating structure with an affordable rental unit for eligible elderly households.

David Brower, the Community Development Analyst with the city, speaks highly of Elder Aid.

“Elder Aid is a great partner, it’s a tried-and-true model. They have units here in College Station and in Bryan. They are doing a great job providing that much-needed affordable housing to income-eligible seniors,” said Brower.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.