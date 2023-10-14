City Council discusses a new recreation center and initiatives to improve housing

Elder Aid agreements and the potential new recreation center were two items on the agender for city council on Thursday
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council voted unanimously to approve two measures Thursday.

One measure includes plans to pave the way for a new recreation center, and the other measure hopes to provide housing for the elderly.

The council unanimously approved a $180,000 contract to study the feasibility of a new city recreation center. The study’s first phase includes a needs assessment and market analysis. The second phase covers operations, design, and cost analysis.

The council also unanimously approved two federal funding agreements with Elder Aid for a property on Carolina Street. This includes an $85,000 community development block grant for property acquisition and a $159,000 home investment partnership program deal to replace a deteriorating structure with an affordable rental unit for eligible elderly households.

David Brower, the Community Development Analyst with the city, speaks highly of Elder Aid.

“Elder Aid is a great partner, it’s a tried-and-true model. They have units here in College Station and in Bryan. They are doing a great job providing that much-needed affordable housing to income-eligible seniors,” said Brower.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

Police say a suspect will go from one house to another looking for unlocked vehicles.
Security footage shows suspect stealing valuables out of vehicles
Update on the development of Travis Bryan Midtown Park
Midtown Park Movie Theatre and Bowling Alley delayed
Friday Evening Weather Update - October 13
One of the 14 amendments Texas residents will soon vote on is Proposition 3, which would...
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 3