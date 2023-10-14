City Council discusses a new recreation center and initiatives to improve housing
Elder Aid agreements and the potential new recreation center were two items on the agender for city council on Thursday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council voted unanimously to approve two measures Thursday.
One measure includes plans to pave the way for a new recreation center, and the other measure hopes to provide housing for the elderly.
The council unanimously approved a $180,000 contract to study the feasibility of a new city recreation center. The study’s first phase includes a needs assessment and market analysis. The second phase covers operations, design, and cost analysis.
The council also unanimously approved two federal funding agreements with Elder Aid for a property on Carolina Street. This includes an $85,000 community development block grant for property acquisition and a $159,000 home investment partnership program deal to replace a deteriorating structure with an affordable rental unit for eligible elderly households.
David Brower, the Community Development Analyst with the city, speaks highly of Elder Aid.
“Elder Aid is a great partner, it’s a tried-and-true model. They have units here in College Station and in Bryan. They are doing a great job providing that much-needed affordable housing to income-eligible seniors,” said Brower.
