College Station cross country sweeps District 21-5A championship

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - The 9th-ranked College Station Boys and 4th-ranked Girls Cross Country Teams swept the Varsity Divisions of the District 21-5A Championship Meet on Thursday morning in Magnolia.

This is the 11th district championship for the girls’ team and the 8th district championship for the boys’ team in the 12-year history of the school. The girls scored 38 points, with A&M Consolidated finishing 2nd with 61, and Lake Creek in 3rd with 79. The top 3 teams qualified for the Regional Championship Meet in Huntsville on Monday, October 23. The Cougar guys won a very close battle against Montgomery 46-49; Lake Creek was 3rd with 66 points.

College Station boys cross country wins 2023 District 21-5A championship (College Station High School)

Senior Delaney Ulrich won the girls’ individual championship with a time of 18:50 across the 5000m course. Katherine Brunson was runner-up in 19:07. Jadyn DeVerna (19:50; 10th), Cindy Ramirez (19:59; 12th), Ellie Seagraves (20:03; 13th), Audrey Wong (21:19; 27th), & Allie Fleener (21:52; 32nd) rounded out the CSHS varsity.

The CSHS boys were led by Noah Benn (16:33; 3rd) and Vance Ballabina (16:34; 4th). Justin Boatcallie (17:04; 10th), Dylan McCue (17:11; 14th), Eli Frey (17:20; 15th), Grant Maraist (17:25; 17th), & Noah Sasse (18:10; 32nd) won some big head to head battles down the stretch to secure the championship.

The JV and 9th grade boys also won team championships, with Caden Williams taking the JV individual win in 18:01. The JV girls finished as team Runner-Up.

