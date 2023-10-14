College Station man arrested after allegedly hitting pedestrian and fleeing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested Thursday for allegedly hitting a pedestrian on an electric scooter and leaving the scene.

According to police, Kadence Gauge Elliott, 20, was driving through the intersection of George Bush Drive and Foster Avenue, when he reportedly hit someone on a scooter while in the crosswalk.

Eyewitness reports claim he got out of the truck to help the pedestrian after the collision.

They say he picked up the man and dropped him in the same spot in the middle of the intersection, then drove away.

Police identified Elliott as the driver of the vehicle, and then contacted him.

Elliott is charged with collision involving bodily injury.

He was released on bond Thursday.

