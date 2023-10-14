Free Music Friday: Drifters & Grifters

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drifters and Grifters is a Rock/Alt-Country band that got their start right here in the Brazos Valley.

The group has influences in Outlaw Country, Punk, and 90s Grunge Rock mixed with the storytelling sensibilities of Folk music. These influences came from nostalgia, according to one of the band’s founding members.

“We pull a lot of influences from things we enjoyed growing up and hopefully it is still something that is fresh,” said Nathan Giles.

The song they played on Free Music Friday, San Antonio Sunsets, is co-written by Giles and the other founding member of the band, Stu Chapman. Giles says that the inspiration came from a conversation with a man who had lost his wife to cancer. The song is about the man going through the five stages of grief.

“We’re on most of the social media points. The song that we’re playing today is already on Spotify, YouTube, and anywhere else you get your music,” said Giles.

Saturday, the band will be at the Burleson County Oktoberfest at 7 p.m., and then at the Beer Joint in College Station for an acoustic duo show at 9 p.m.

