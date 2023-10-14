Iola Bulldogs take down the Milano Eagles to pick up homecoming win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It was homecoming night at Bulldog Stadium in Iola. The Bulldogs were seeking their first district win as they hosted the Milano Eagles, who are 1-0 in district play.

Iola’s sophomore quarterback, Tyler Elliott, was dominant all night. With two minutes left in the first quarter and the Bulldogs leading 7-0, Elliott scanned the field, looked for an open man, and lobbed an eight-yard pass to senior wide receiver Blake Bennet. Bennet was open in the corner of the endzone to make the catch and puts his team up 14-0.

Iola kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter. With one minute left before halftime, Cullen Walton received the handoff near the 10-yard line, turned on the jets, and dashed into the endzone untouched to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-0.

After a pep talk in the locker room, the Eagles returned from halftime fired up. Junior Anthony Valdez lobbed a deep ball from the 19-yard line to find fellow Eagle Jesus Reyes open in the back of the end zone to get Milano on the board for the first time.

In the next possession, with Iola leading 22-7, Iola’s Elliott again made a way for his team, this time keeping the ball on the ground for the quarterback keeper. Elliott shook off a few defenders and dashed into the endzone for the touchdown to put his team up 28-7.

Iola walked away with the homecoming win 40-7, picking up their first district win. Milano falls to 1-1 in district play.

In a battle of the Bulldogs, Iola will hit the road for week nine football action to take on Bartlett.

Milano will host the Bremond Tigers next week in week nine Friday Football Fever action.

