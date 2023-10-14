Lake Creek drops Rudder 38-3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An interception by Leighton Scott ended Rudder’s first possession and Lake Creek was able to convert it into points on their very first play on offense with an Eli Marcos to Sam Lee connection. It was the start of a tough night for the Rangers.

The Lions opened up a 14-0 lead on an Elijah Naziruddin touchdown run.

The Rangers were able to get on the board in the second quarter courtesy of a Santiago Lugo 33-yard field goal. However, Lake Creek was able to keep the Rudder offense at bay for the rest of the game and keep their perfect record intact going on to win 38-3.

Rudder (3-4, 1-2) will travel to Brenham next Friday, Lake Creek (8-0, 4-0) will host Huntsville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.