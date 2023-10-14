Lake Creek drops Rudder 38-3

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An interception by Leighton Scott ended Rudder’s first possession and Lake Creek was able to convert it into points on their very first play on offense with an Eli Marcos to Sam Lee connection. It was the start of a tough night for the Rangers.

The Lions opened up a 14-0 lead on an Elijah Naziruddin touchdown run.

The Rangers were able to get on the board in the second quarter courtesy of a Santiago Lugo 33-yard field goal. However, Lake Creek was able to keep the Rudder offense at bay for the rest of the game and keep their perfect record intact going on to win 38-3.

Rudder (3-4, 1-2) will travel to Brenham next Friday, Lake Creek (8-0, 4-0) will host Huntsville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

The Burton Panthers beat the Snook Bluejays 27-0 at Bluejay Stadium Friday night.
Burton blanks Snook 27-0
Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated gets the homecoming win over Leander 72-0
Caldwell Hornets football logo
Caldwell falls (0-7) after losing to La Grange at Hornet Stadium
St Joseph Eagles football logo
St. Joseph topples Divine Savior in homecoming matchup