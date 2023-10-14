Leon Cougars defeats Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs 27 - 22

(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars take the win against the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs.

Leon starts with Brock Bumpurs throwing a near touchdown to Caden Hughes. Gannen Wise breaks through the Bulldog’s defense in the next play making the first touchdown of the game and scoring the extra point.

The Cougars build some distance from the Bulldogs with Bumpurs throwing to Cooper Stevens, scoring their second touchdown and making the score 13 - 0.

The Bulldogs fight back in the second quarter scoring their first touchdown with Michael Sullivan throwing to Tony Cooper. They pull off a two-point conversion to make the score 13 - 7.

Leon takes the win 27 - 22.

