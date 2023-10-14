Lexington Eagles defeat Elkhart Elks 42-10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles won their second district game Friday night, defeating the Elkhart Elks 42-10.

The Eagles were in possession early in the first quarter. Sophomore Kase Evans threw through the gap in the Elks’s defense to Weston Bayer, who bobbed and weaved his way into the endzone for the first touchdown of the night.

Evans followed up with a sneaky toss to Noah Harris. Harris seemingly came out of nowhere for a 45 yard touchdown, bringing the score to 13-0.

Lexington led the Eagles 21-0 at halftime.

