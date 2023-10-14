Lexington Eagles defeat Elkhart Elks 42-10

(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles won their second district game Friday night, defeating the Elkhart Elks 42-10.

The Eagles were in possession early in the first quarter. Sophomore Kase Evans threw through the gap in the Elks’s defense to Weston Bayer, who bobbed and weaved his way into the endzone for the first touchdown of the night.

Evans followed up with a sneaky toss to Noah Harris. Harris seemingly came out of nowhere for a 45 yard touchdown, bringing the score to 13-0.

Lexington led the Eagles 21-0 at halftime.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

St Joseph Eagles football logo
St. Joseph topples Divine Savior in homecoming matchup
Buffalo Bison football logo
Buffalo falls to Clifton in tough game
Leon Cougars defeats Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs 27 - 22
Navasota High School takes a loss against Iowa Colony