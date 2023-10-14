Midtown Park Movie Theatre and Bowling Alley delayed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The progress of Travis Bryan Midtown Park will be put on hold.

The Schulman Movie Bowl Grille is breaking ground, and construction has run into trouble.

An old underground pool was discovered as crews were digging.

The movie theatre and bowling alley development will be pushed back quite a bit, according to city leaders. A specific timeline has not been released at this time.

