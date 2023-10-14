Midtown Park Movie Theatre and Bowling Alley delayed

Update on the development of Travis Bryan Midtown Park
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The progress of Travis Bryan Midtown Park will be put on hold.

The Schulman Movie Bowl Grille is breaking ground, and construction has run into trouble.

An old underground pool was discovered as crews were digging.

The movie theatre and bowling alley development will be pushed back quite a bit, according to city leaders. A specific timeline has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update - October 13
One of the 14 amendments Texas residents will soon vote on is Proposition 3, which would...
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 3
Fundraiser to enhance the personal and work life of people with disabilities
Junction 505 to hold Harvest Moon at Leach Teaching Gardens at Texas A&M University
Annual contest hosted by Andrews Orthodontics in College Station
Local dentists compete in pumpkin decorating contest