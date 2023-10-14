Nan’s Blossom Shop raising money to save original storefront

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local flower shop is fighting to hold onto the building they’ve called home for the past 75 years.

The building is set to be sold at the end of the year unless the current owners raise the funds to buy it themselves.

“I’ve wanted to have a flower shop since I was in high school,” owner Paul Peterson said.

Peterson started working at Nan’s Blossom Shop 10 years ago. Three years ago, he and his husband bought the shop when the original owners retired.

“When we first moved down to Texas, this was my first job here and that’s when I knew this is definitely what I want to keep doing,” Peterson said.

Nan’s Blossom Shop has been at its Texas Avenue location since its opening 75 years ago.

“We constantly get customers and still have customers who have shopped here back when they got their prom flowers back in the 60s, 70s, 80s,” he said.

About two months ago, they received the news that the owners of the building wanted to sell it before the end of the year. They gave Peterson and his husband the option to buy, and now they’re trying to find ways to raise the funds for the down payment.

“Us being a small business, it’s hard for us to come up with almost 40 grand in less than two months,” Peterson said.

The doors won’t close permanently if they can’t buy the building, according to the owner. They want to preserve the legacy and location of the original Nan’s.

“We want to stay here. We want to carry on the legacy of Nan’s Blossom Shop at this location,” he said.

The link to their GoFundMe can be found here.

