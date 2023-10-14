Navasota High School takes a loss against Iowa Colony

(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota was back at home to play another undefeated team, Iowa Colony.

In the first quarter, Carson White finds Aaron Tenner and he takes 47 yards to the house. The Pioneers pad their lead 21-0.

But still, in the first quarter, Artavian Rutherford gets the handoff, and he carried it in 15 yards for the touchdown. Navasota answers 21 to 7.

Back to back, Navasota scores at the end of the second quarter. Hudson Minor keeps it to make it a one-score game heading into the half.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

Buffalo Bison football logo
Buffalo falls to Clifton in tough game
Leon Cougars defeats Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs 27 - 22
Lexington Eagles defeat Elkhart Elks 42-10
Owls Fly By The Warriors 40 - 7