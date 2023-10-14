Navasota High School takes a loss against Iowa Colony

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota was back at home to play another undefeated team, Iowa Colony.

In the first quarter, Carson White finds Aaron Tenner and he takes 47 yards to the house. The Pioneers pad their lead 21-0.

But still, in the first quarter, Artavian Rutherford gets the handoff, and he carried it in 15 yards for the touchdown. Navasota answers 21 to 7.

Back to back, Navasota scores at the end of the second quarter. Hudson Minor keeps it to make it a one-score game heading into the half.

