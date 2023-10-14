Owls Fly By The Warriors 40 - 7

Anderson-Shiro, Texas (KBTX) - It was a cool night with a nice breeze at Owl Stadium. Was a good night for football and a good win for the Owls. They took an early lead in the first half and kept the trend going through the night. The Warriors definitely got some good plays in, it wasn’t all easy for the Owls but in the end the Owls came out on top 40 - 7.

Next week the Owls will be on the road to Hemphill, TX. They have a conference game against the Hornets. Kick-off is set for 7p October 27th.

