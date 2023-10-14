Public Libraries to host Solar Eclipse Watch Parties

Bryan/College Station Library System hosting two solar eclipse watch parties for the public
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This Saturday, there will be a solar eclipse that you will be able to see from right here in the Brazos Valley.

Two libraries are hosting watch parties for the public.

The watch party at Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with educational activities and snacks.

The Larry J. Ringer Library watch party is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where there will be solar-filtered telescopes.

The Bryan/College Station Library System Director, Beatrice Saba, encourages anyone to come to the watch party on Saturday.

”It’s a come-and-go program,” Saba said. “Get your glasses and go out there and watch the solar eclipse with your family.”

The library will be giving out free solar eclipse certified safe sunglasses for attendees on a first come, first serve basis.

