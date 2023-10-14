Security footage shows suspect stealing valuables out of vehicles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries they call “car-hopping”, where a suspect will move from one house to another looking for unlocked vehicle doors to find valuables inside.

Monday night, a Bryan neighborhood fell victim to “car-hopping”.

When Benjamin Velazquez went to his vehicle Tuesday, he discovered his money, checks, and work tools were missing and realized someone had broken into his truck.

A neighbor’s security footage shows a man opening the car door, getting in, and looking inside.

The neighbor scared the man away before he fell victim.

Valazquez is familiar with the neighborhood and said he thought this would never happen to him.

“I’ve been living there almost five years, and nothing has happened like that,” he said. “Everyone was cool on that block.”

Even if you think it may never happen in your neighborhood, Officer Taylor with Bryan PD says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Try to get in that habit of when you are going to bed, making sure your car doors are locked because a large majority of our burglary motor vehicles are due to unlocked doors,” said Taylor

Bryan PD is investigating the suspect seen on camera. They recommend that if you see something, say something.

