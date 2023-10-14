Security footage shows suspect stealing valuables out of vehicles

A neighborhood in Bryan fell victim to a series of car burglaries
Police say a suspect will go from one house to another looking for unlocked vehicles.
Police say a suspect will go from one house to another looking for unlocked vehicles.(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries they call “car-hopping”, where a suspect will move from one house to another looking for unlocked vehicle doors to find valuables inside.

Monday night, a Bryan neighborhood fell victim to “car-hopping”.

When Benjamin Velazquez went to his vehicle Tuesday, he discovered his money, checks, and work tools were missing and realized someone had broken into his truck.

A neighbor’s security footage shows a man opening the car door, getting in, and looking inside.

The neighbor scared the man away before he fell victim.

Valazquez is familiar with the neighborhood and said he thought this would never happen to him.

“I’ve been living there almost five years, and nothing has happened like that,” he said. “Everyone was cool on that block.”

Even if you think it may never happen in your neighborhood, Officer Taylor with Bryan PD says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Try to get in that habit of when you are going to bed, making sure your car doors are locked because a large majority of our burglary motor vehicles are due to unlocked doors,” said Taylor

Bryan PD is investigating the suspect seen on camera. They recommend that if you see something, say something.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

Pet of the Week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Maz Kanata
Mounce and Ringer Libraries are hosting solar eclipse watch parties for the public
Public Libraries to host Solar Eclipse Watch Parties
Elder Aid agreements and the potential new recreation center were two items on the agender for...
City Council discusses a new recreation center and initiatives to improve housing
Update on the development of Travis Bryan Midtown Park
Midtown Park Movie Theatre and Bowling Alley delayed