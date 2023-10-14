St. Joseph topples Divine Savior in homecoming matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Eagles faced off against Divine Savior at the Eagles Nest Friday night as they celebrated their homecoming.

In the first quarter St. Josephs, Peter Najvar threw a pass to Jackson Carey who made his way down the fields as he dodged past the defense. He even knocked a player over as he pushed his way into the endzone. St Joseph was up 8 to 0 after the PAT.

In the second quarter, Divine Savior answered. Preston Blackburn dodged the defense and then found Jacob Abbound who brought it in for a touchdown. The game was tied 8 to 8.

But St. Joseph didn’t keep it tied for long Najvar was unable to find anyone open, dodged past the defense, then decided to keep the ball and rode the sideline all the way into the endzone. It put the Eagles up 14 to 8.

St. Joseph will be on the road next Friday to play Second Baptist University-Model.

