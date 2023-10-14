Texas A&M to battle No. 19 Tennessee Saturday at 2:30 on KBTX

KNOXVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football kicks off against Tennessee for just the fifth time in program history on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on KBTX.

The series is tied at two games apiece, and it’s just the second time the Aggies will play at Neyland Stadium. The only other time the Aggies came to Neyland was during the 2020 season with COVID restrictions, so the stadium wasn’t nearly full. Saturday’s game will be the first time the Maroon and White experience the historic Neyland Stadium at full capacity. The Vols said the Aggies are in for a treat.

“They can just expect a great atmosphere, a fun atmosphere,” explained Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas. “It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be rowdy. It’s a fun spot to play in,” Thomas added.

“Knoxville is going to be a great environment,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “I don’t care who we’re playing. We’re going to pack it out. There’s going to be 35 to 40 thousand at Vol Walk every Saturday. Vol Navy is going to be 150 boats plus tied up probably on Friday night having a great tailgate. Kickoff that place will be 75-85 percent full an hour before kickoff. It’s a great environment. It’s unlike anything that I’ve been a part of. It’s a special place,” Heupel added.

The Volunteers are going for their 13th win in a row at home. Texas A&M will be going for its first true road victory since beating Missouri in 2021.

The Texas A&M football team failed to capitalize on their scoring chances last week against Alabama and know they need to do a better job this week against 19th-ranked Tennessee. For the season the Aggies have gotten the ball in the Red Zone 28 times and scored on 26 of those opportunities. 16 of those were touchdowns and 9 field goals.

Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher knows their 57 percent touchdown rate needs to be much better.

“In the ULM game we missed two down there,” said Fisher. “We kicked four field goals that day, but we had two guys wide-open that we missed reads on in that game. And we had one at Auburn. First Drive in that game. We had a middle read that we should have gotten to, and then this game was more that we had opportunities. If you are 75%, then that is usually a pretty good ratio especially playing good people if you can get touchdowns. We’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got the score more points and get the ball in the end zone in the red zone,” concluded Fisher.

The Aggies need a win on Saturday for many reasons, among them - it will end the first half of their season on a positive note since next week is their bye week.

Kickoff from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville is set for 2:30 P.M. and can be seen in the Brazos Valley on KBTX-TV.

