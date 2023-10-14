Texas A&M volleyball hosts South Carolina for Sunday matinee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host South Carolina Sunday afternoon with first serve set for 2 p.m.­

The Aggies return home following their third-straight win after downing LSU in Baton Rouge (3-1). The teams traded the opening two sets before A&M put its foot on the gas, as it claimed the third and fourth frames to ensure the win. The Maroon & White remained balanced on offence with Logan Lednicky (14), Bianna Muoneke (13) and Caroline Meuth (11) each recording over 10 kills in the match. Morgan Perkins led all players in blocks, as she tied her season high of seven. The match versus LSU was the 13th time this season the Aggies have logged more blocks as a team than their opponents.

South Carolina is coming off its first conference win of the season as it downed Georgia (3-1) on Wednesday. During conference matches, A&M leads the Gamecocks in hitting percentage, opponent hitting percentage, kills, blocks, assists and aces, while South Carolina holds an advantage in digs.

A&M and the Gamecocks have faced one another 19 times in their history, with the Maroon & White dominating the all-time series 16-3 and 14-3 since joining the SEC. The Aggies have won the last six matchups, with the most recent coming last season where they claimed a 3-1 victory on the road. Reed Arena has been a fortress for the Maroon & White when playing South Carolina, as they hold a 7-1 record when playing at home.

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named SEC defensive player of the week for the second time this season following last week’s matches in Mississippi. She recorded her 100th block of the season versus Ole Miss, propelling her past 150 for her career. She also tacked on another match high eight blocks versus the Bulldogs, as she has recorded 5+ blocks in six conference matches so far this season. Cos-Okpalla continues to lead the league in total blocks (50) and blocks per set (1.92), while also pacing the nation in blocks per set (1.87).

