Aggies’ defense unable to stop the run against Tennessee

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo
Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Texas A&M football dropped their eighth road game in a row when they lost to Tennessee 20-13 in Knoxville on Saturday.

It was a low-scoring defensive battle at Rocky Top, kind of like last week against Alabama. But unlike last week, Texas A&M failed to stop the run game. Tennessee showed why they’re the top SEC rushing team in the league as they ran for 232 yards en route to their 13th straight victory at home.

“Tennessee moved the ball a little bit, but we got them stopped and did a good job there,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They did a good job. They were popping the gap scheme. You’ve got to remember the receivers are so spread sometimes when that ball bounces, if you squeeze it off, you got to condense it. That was getting in that outside gap some, but then we rallied and got to it,” Fisher added.

“It’s disappointing losing,” said defensive lineman Fadil Diggs. “But like I said, it’s a 24-hour rule. Everybody has to practice this week. Everybody has to get healthy. Just get back to doing where we just playing good football, you know,” Diggs added.

“It’s frustrating, you know, going into the bye week like this,” quarterback Max Johnson said. “But, I know, I mean, I know our guys will never give up and you know that’s kind of where we’re where we’re at right now. We’re going to go into this bye week ready to work and get ready for South Carolina,” Johnson added.

Texas A&M now has a much-needed bye week. They’ll return to the friendly confines at Kyle Field on October 28th against South Carolina, looking for a bounce-back game and that kickoff time should be announced on Monday.

