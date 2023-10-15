Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said that an inmate was mistakenly released from jail on Saturday after he impersonated another inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Terry Burns was released at 12:38 a.m. Burns impersonated another inmate who shared the same last name and was approximately the same age. The other inmate shared a cell with Burns and was supposed to be released from jail.

Burns fraudulently signed several documents that led officers to believe he was the inmate who was scheduled for release.

The Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies searched for Burns and found him located near George Bush just south of Harvey Road at 4:41 p.m. where he was taken into custody.

Burns is charged with Escape and Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. There will also be an internal investigation into the incident.

