Maichon and Rodrigues Finish in Top 10 at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues tied for ninth place at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The Aggie pair recorded three-round tallies of 5-under 211 at the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course at The Golf Club of Georgia.

Maichon bookended 69s around Saturday’s 73. He posted four birdies on the day, including two on the final four holes. Rodrigues posted a 71 Sunday after back-to-back 70s to start the tournament.

No. 15 Texas A&M finished eighth with a 3-under 861 after Sunday’s even 288. No. 14 Virginia won the tournament at 25-under 839, followed by No. 3 Georgia Tech (845), No. 17 East Tennessee State (848), No. 7 Washington (849) and No. 22 Duke (852) in the top five. The Aggies beat the only other SEC team in the field, No. 5 Tennessee (862) by one stroke.

Jaime Montojo finished tied for 30th with score of even 216 for the tournament. He posted rounds of 69, 73 and 74. Aaron Pounds and Vishnu Sadagopan rounded out the Aggies’ fivesome with tallies of 225 and 226, respectively.

The Aggies wrap up the fall portion of the 2023-24 slate Sunday and Monday when they travel to Greenville, South Carolina, for the Furman University Intercollegiate.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On Sunday’s round...

“It’s good see Roddy (Daniel Rodrigues) and P (Phichaksn Maichon) play really well. We just need to have five guys playing well and we haven’t had that this year where we’ve got five good scores on the board. So we’ve got some guys that are playing well and we’re doing some good things, but we’re not doing great in the team golf aspect of getting four quality scores on the board each round.”

On the busy month for the Aggies...

“It’s been a busy month and we played against some fantastic fields. We’ve played a lot of top 25 teams each weekend, so it gives us a good picture of what we need to work on. We knew going in that we had some growth we need to go through. We’ll get back to work and get ready to go have a strong finish to the fall next week at Furman.”

