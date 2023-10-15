Police investigating death on A&M’s campus

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.

The investigation is centered in the courtyard of Dunn Hall.

No other details were immediately available but based on information obtained by KBTX, there is no immediate threat to the area.

Dunn Hall is located along Lubbock Street between Coke Street and Bizzell Street on the east side of campus near The Quad.

As more information is shared publicly by police we’ll update that here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadence Elliott
College Station man arrested after allegedly hitting pedestrian and fleeing
Police say a suspect will go from one house to another looking for unlocked vehicles.
Security footage shows suspect stealing valuables out of vehicles
Nan’s Blossom Shop has been at their Texas Ave. location since opening 75 years ago.
Nan’s Blossom Shop raising money to save original storefront
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

Missing 76-year-old Charles Edmond Ehring Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office/ Amber...
Washington County authorities launch search for missing 76-year-old last seen in Brenham
Eclipse
Aggieland gets a glimpse of the solar eclipse
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 6
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 6