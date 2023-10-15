Police investigating death on A&M’s campus
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
The investigation is centered in the courtyard of Dunn Hall.
No other details were immediately available but based on information obtained by KBTX, there is no immediate threat to the area.
Dunn Hall is located along Lubbock Street between Coke Street and Bizzell Street on the east side of campus near The Quad.
As more information is shared publicly by police we’ll update that here.
