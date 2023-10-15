Rangers’ Semien and wife schedule daughter’s birth during break before ALCS against Houston

Marcus Semien and his wife Tarah’s fourth child was due during the AL Championship Series
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The fourth child for Marcus Semien and his wife Tarah was due during the AL Championship Series.

When her doctor said she was far enough along that it was safe to induce, Tarah told the Texas Rangers' second baseman they’d be having their baby in the break before the series opener against Houston on Sunday night.

Semien said his wife informed him of the plan Tuesday, moments after the Rangers finished a three-game Division Series sweep of Baltimore.

“Once we won that game, I saw my family, hugged them and Tara said: ‘We’re going to induce,’” he said Saturday. “That’s how we figured that out.”

Semien rejoined the team Friday after spending a couple of days with his family for the birth of his first daughter, Amelie Carol Anne. The couple went to a hospital Wednesday, and their bundle of joy was born around midday Thursday.

Both mother and baby are doing well, and little Amelie joins a family that includes sons Isaiah, Joshua and Eli.

Semien said it was the first time the couple had induced labor. They felt it was important to do so to make sure he didn't miss the birth.

“We scheduled an induction during the days that we had off so I could be there,” he said. “And that was different than with anything we’ve done in the past, but Tara agreed to go at that point.”

Semien said his sons were very excited to have a little sister.

“She’s got protectors,” he said. “I think that Tara was not overwhelmed yesterday, but they wanted to be all over her. And it’s just a beautiful thing.”

Amelie's middle names are a tribute to people in their family. Carol is Semien's grandmother's name and Anne is the middle name of his wife's mother.

It was no surprise to Texas manager Bruce Bochy that Semien would schedule his baby's birth for an off day. Semien and Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suárez were the only American Leagues to play in all 162 games this season.

“He’s a manager’s dream,” Bochy said. “One spot I never had to think about who was going to play there or who was going to hit there. He’s just relentless with his work ethic and his ability to go out there every day.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

