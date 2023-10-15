Woman dies on her way to jail in Madison County

We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.
We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar and Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to assist with a possibly intoxicated woman at the ball field in Normangee just before ten Saturday morning.

After her arrest, while en-route to the Madison County jail, the sheriff’s office says an incident occurred on FM 1452 near FM 39. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

The road where the incident occurred was blocked for about five hours. The family has been notified but the woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Kadence Elliott
College Station man arrested after allegedly hitting pedestrian and fleeing
Police say a suspect will go from one house to another looking for unlocked vehicles.
Security footage shows suspect stealing valuables out of vehicles

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather - October 14
Highlights: Texas A&M vs Tennessee 6 PM
Highlights: Texas A&M vs Tennessee 6 PM
Drifters & Grifters playing San Antonio Sunsets
Free Music Friday: Drifters & Grifters
Lexington Eagles defeat Elkhart Elks 42-10
Nan’s Blossom Shop has been at their Texas Ave. location since opening 75 years ago.
Nan’s Blossom Shop raising money to save original storefront