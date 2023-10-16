Aggie Men’s basketball ranked 15 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 16, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M basketball is ranked 15th in the preseason Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25 poll for the first time since 2017.

The Aggies are the third highest ranked SEC team behind number 9 Tennessee and Number 14 Arkansas. Kentucky follows A&M at 15 and Alabama finished out the conference at 24.

It’s the first time A&M was ranked in the AP preseason poll since the 2017-18 season when it was 25th. It is the program’s highest preseason ranking since it was 13th before the 2006-07 season.

The Aggies return to action for a charity exhibition against Texas Tech on October 29th at The Super Pit.

