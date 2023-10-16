Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County

Shilo Wells
Shilo Wells(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW CANEY, Texas (KBTX) - A Montgomery County deputy arrested a wanted fugitive after conducting a traffic stop Sunday night.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy on patrol noticed a gold Kia Spectra traveling in the 23800 block of Walton Avenue in New Caney.

The man in the vehicle was identified as Shilo Wells, 26, a wanted fugitive.

Wells had outstanding warrants from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for violating his bond on multiple felony narcotics and weapons charges, as well as a warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on another weapons charge.

Several deputies executed a high-risk traffic stop, detaining Wells.

A semi-automatic 9mm handgun was discovered in his waistband during the initial encounter. Subsequent investigation included a search of Wells’ vehicle, resulting in the seizure of 15.8 grams of Methamphetamine, 6.6 grams of Alprazolam, 2.2 grams of Methadone, and 5.3 ounces of Marijuana found in Wells’ backpack inside the vehicle.

Wells, who was already a convicted felon prior to this incident, was taken into custody on charges of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon, three counts of felony Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds. Additionally, he was detained on the two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

