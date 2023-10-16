Be the “ghostest with the mostest” with this spooky tablescape

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Planning a Halloween party?

Try these tips from Hospitality Expert, Jennifer Satterfield, to make the most of your spooky celebration.

One suggestion Satterfield has is to incorporate other fun colors in the decor.

“It’s not just orange. Try bringing in other bright, fun colors. I wanted to create a tablescape that brought in a lot of playful elements, that’s why I used greens and purples along with the orange and black,” she said.

Satterfield always adds small, thoughtful details to her tablescapes.

“I used these paper bats as place cards. I took these old napkins that we had and I used a cookie cutter and fabric paint to put ghosts on them,” she said. “I always use ribbon to tie things together. It’s a great way to add some fun elements to your table and brighten it up. You can change with the seasons.”

Satterfield says it’s important to shop your own supplies first, before running to the store.

“I know that there’s a lot of stuff on this table, but I did not run out and purchase all of these things this year. Year after year, I do have a tendency to add to the table. The new items I bought this year are the goblets for the wine. I just I had to have them. I felt like that was a solid purchase, but everything else I already had,” she said.

For more holiday decorating tips, visit the Growing Up Texas website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.
Woman dies on her way to jail in Madison County
76-year-old reported missing in Brenham found safe, receiving appropriate medical attention
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Jennifer Satterfield's spooky tablescape
pebble creek
Pebble Creek Elementary hosting annual carnival
thr3e legends court
Legends Event Center hosting all sports camp during fall break
thr3e legends court
THE THR3E- legends court