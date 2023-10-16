Be the “ghostest with the mostest” with this spooky tablescape

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Planning a Halloween party?

Try these tips from Hospitality Expert, Jennifer Satterfield, to make the most of your spooky celebration.

One suggestion Satterfield has is to incorporate other fun colors in the decor.

“It’s not just orange. Try bringing in other bright, fun colors. I wanted to create a tablescape that brought in a lot of playful elements, that’s why I used greens and purples along with the orange and black,” she said.

Satterfield always adds small, thoughtful details to her tablescapes.

“I used these paper bats as place cards. I took these old napkins that we had and I used a cookie cutter and fabric paint to put ghosts on them,” she said. “I always use ribbon to tie things together. It’s a great way to add some fun elements to your table and brighten it up. You can change with the seasons.”

Satterfield says it’s important to shop your own supplies first, before running to the store.

“I know that there’s a lot of stuff on this table, but I did not run out and purchase all of these things this year. Year after year, I do have a tendency to add to the table. The new items I bought this year are the goblets for the wine. I just I had to have them. I felt like that was a solid purchase, but everything else I already had,” she said.

