Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death in police custody.

In a statement issued Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed the woman attempted to escape from police custody while being taken from Normangee to the Madison County Jail.

Police say she tried to escape out of a moving patrol vehicle, resulting in injuries that led to her death. She still has not been publicly identified.

At this time, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. We’ll continue to update as we get new information.

