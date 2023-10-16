City of Bryan asking for public input on Woodville Road Reconstruction Project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan will host its first public meeting on the Woodville Road Reconstruction Project next Monday, Oct. 23.

The meeting is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Navarro Elementary School cafeteria.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet with the designer and city staff members. They will also have the chance to view the concept plans for the project.

Phase one is currently under design. It consists of widening the street with curbs and gutters. Sidewalks will also be constructed on both sides of the road. The plan also includes upgrades to underground utilities.

For more information, email the City of Bryan’s Engineering Services or call (979) 209-5030.

