Community rosary event unites Bryan-College Station in prayer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A community Rosary event took place on Sunday at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. The event was organized by local Catholic Churches and the group America Needs Fatima.

According to the America Needs Fatima website, their prayer campaigns have occurred annually across the country every October since 2007.

The number of rallies has significantly increased from 2,100 to over 20,000. This year’s goal is to host 22,000 rallies nationwide.

Roger Martinez, the organizer, emphasized the spiritual significance of gathering to worship and praise God openly in the public square.

”As we gather together it’s just so beautiful to see all the people coming together from all parts of the Bryan-College Station area, and praising and worshiping God,” said Martinez.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.