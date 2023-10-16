Find a jacket! Some of the coolest mornings since spring arrive this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They will not be needed all day, but you may want to grab a jacket before stepping out early this week. Morning lows will challenge some of the chilliest mornings the Brazos Valley has experienced since late March to mid-April.

Sunday morning’s temperatures dropped to the upper 40s and low 50s area-wide. Bryan-College Station officially dipped to 53° at Eastwerwood Airport -- the coldest start since April 30th when the morning low was 50°. We can do better than that, though...

MONDAY

Walking out the door to a new week of work and school will have a slight shiver to it. A majority of the Brazos Valley is expected to fall to the mid and upper 40s by daybreak Monday. Bryan-College Station’s forecast low is 50°. If Easterwood Airport can manage to touch 49° before the day’s warm-up, it would be the coldest start in 182 days when the low was also 49° on April 17th.

Forecast lows for the Brazos Valley Monday morning (KBTX)

The average low for this time of the year: 61°. A northerly flow in the atmosphere is bringing temperatures as much as 8° to 12° cooler than average. Areas east of the Navasota River are expected to only reach the upper 60s for afternoon highs as the week begins!

TUESDAY

...but thermometers can get even lower this week. The coldest start of the week and this current weather pattern is expected Tuesday when sunrise temperatures are expected between 39° and 46° area-wide. Bryan-College Station is currently forecast to drop to a low of 46°, which would be the coldest start in over 200 days. The last time a low temperature colder than this was experienced was March 20th when the low checked in at 38°.

Forecast lows for the Brazos Valley Tuesday morning (KBTX)

More interesting, the current low is forecast to come just 4° short of tying the record low for October 17th. That record is currently set at 42° from 1954 (69 years ago) and 2001 (22 years ago). While a record is not expected to be met, this is the closest to a record low the area has experienced since February.

MILD MORNINGS RETURN

Love the crisp chill a fall morning brings? Get out and enjoy it while you have it.

A cautionary tale:



Enjoying this refreshing fall feel?! As we start the week -- temperatures will run 8°-10° BELOW average for mid-October



But what goes down, must come up?

Enjoying this refreshing fall feel?! As we start the week -- temperatures will run 8°-10° BELOW average for mid-October

But what goes down, must come up?

Unseasonably warm days take over through the end of October. Highs run mid-upper 80s most days in #bcstx

Morning lows are expected ack in the low 60s by Thursday and Friday as a warmer-than-average temperature trend takes hold of the Brazos Valley, Texas, and much of the Central and Eastern United States. Drier air arriving Friday will allow lows to drop back into the 50s Saturday morning, but a fast returning southerly wind reverses that as early as this upcoming Sunday. Dominant southerly wind and Gulf of Mexico air means most of the final days of October will bring comfortable, yes, but warmer-than-typical-late-October mid-to-upper 60s.

