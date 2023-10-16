Fisher on disappointed Aggie fans: “They’re not hurting any more than our kids are”

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies have a much-needed bye week after starting the season 4-3. Four of their final five games are against conference opponents with two on the road.

The Aggies’ 4-3 mark comes after dropping their second game in a row on Saturday to Tennessee 20-13.

This team had high expectations to start the year, but the past couple of weeks have left many Aggies disappointed in the way they’re losing games. Against Alabama and Tennessee, Texas A&M held leads at halftime, but in the second halves of those games, they were outscored 29-6.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked after the Tennessee loss what he would say to the disappointed fan base:

”They’re not hurting any more than our kids are,” Fisher exclaimed. “Those players in that locker room. Don’t put them (the fans) above the players. I love our players and I love our fans and I love the people that give money, but those kids are what’s most important. Those kids are hurting in there too and we’ve got to find a way to help them, we’ve got to coach them better, get them to play better, and play in critical moments better. That’s what we’re going to do. Go back and do it,” Fisher added.

Fisher and the Aggies did not hold their normal Monday press conference with it being an off week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.
Woman dies on her way to jail in Madison County
76-year-old reported missing in Brenham found safe, receiving appropriate medical attention
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail

Latest News

Texas A&M Volleyball
Perkins Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game
Maichon and Rodrigues Finish in Top 10 at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggies Sweep South Carolina for Fourth-Straight Win