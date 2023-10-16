Fisher on disappointed Aggie fans: “They’re not hurting any more than our kids are”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies have a much-needed bye week after starting the season 4-3. Four of their final five games are against conference opponents with two on the road.

The Aggies’ 4-3 mark comes after dropping their second game in a row on Saturday to Tennessee 20-13.

This team had high expectations to start the year, but the past couple of weeks have left many Aggies disappointed in the way they’re losing games. Against Alabama and Tennessee, Texas A&M held leads at halftime, but in the second halves of those games, they were outscored 29-6.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked after the Tennessee loss what he would say to the disappointed fan base:

”They’re not hurting any more than our kids are,” Fisher exclaimed. “Those players in that locker room. Don’t put them (the fans) above the players. I love our players and I love our fans and I love the people that give money, but those kids are what’s most important. Those kids are hurting in there too and we’ve got to find a way to help them, we’ve got to coach them better, get them to play better, and play in critical moments better. That’s what we’re going to do. Go back and do it,” Fisher added.

Fisher and the Aggies did not hold their normal Monday press conference with it being an off week.

