Franklin still on top in Week 9 DCTF rankings

2023 Friday Football Fever
2023 Friday Football Fever(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 9 of the season, and Franklin is still representing the Brazos Valley.

Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A Division I. The Lions are coming off a 63-23 win over Troy and will host Lorena this Friday. Franklin is going for its 40th win in a row.

Lovelady remains ranked No. 7 in Class 2A Division II. The Lions are 7-0 this season and will take on Sabine Pass this week.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (6-0) W: Mansfield, 51-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (7-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 62-14 2

3 DeSoto (6-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 64-3 3

4 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Dripping Springs, 27-14 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (7-0) W: Round Rock , 45-3 5

6 Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 70-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (7-0) W: Humble, 67-13 7

8 Katy (6-1) Idle:, 8

9 North Crowley (7-0) W: Weatherford, 62-17 9

10 Humble Summer Creek (6-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 27-7 10

11 Lake Travis (6-1) W: Austin Anderson, 42-14 11

12 Cibolo Steele (6-1) W: San Marcos, 45-6 12

13 Northwest Nelson (7-0) W: Keller, 67-3 14

14 Houston Lamar (8-0) W: Houston Sam Houston, 72-0 15

15 Dickinson (6-1) W: Clute Brazoswood, 59-0 16

16 Willis (8-0) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 63-9 17

17 Pflugerville Weiss (8-0) W: Bryan, 42-13 18

18 SA Reagan (7-0) W: SA Johnson, 41-27 19

19 Rockwall (7-1) W: North Forney, 65-26 20

20 Prosper (6-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 47-0 21

21 Coppell (7-0) W: Plano East, 35-7 23

22 Katy Jordan (6-1) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 38-14 24

23 Klein Collins (6-1) W: Klein Forest, 24-0 25

24 Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-2) W: Fort Bend Clements, 63-0 NR

25 The Woodlands (6-2) W: The Woodlands College Park, 49-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 13 McKinney, No. 22 Dripping Springs

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Aledo (8-0) W: Burleson Centennial, 42-0 1

2 Longview (6-1) W: North Mesquite, 63-0 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (7-0) W: Dallas Molina, 45-3 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (7-0) W: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 57-0 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (7-0) W: Magnolia West, 53-14 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (6-1) W: SA MacArthur, 62-0 6

7 Red Oak (7-0) W: Cleburne, 35-10 7

8 PSJA North (7-0) W: McAllen Rowe, 55-0 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (6-1) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 31-0 9

10 Forney (6-1) W: Lancaster, 21-20 (OT) 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Melissa (7-0) W: Denison, 40-14 1

2 Montgomery Lake Creek (8-0) W: Bryan Rudder, 38-3 3

3 Midlothian Heritage (7-0) W: Ennis, 38-35 (OT) 4

4 Texarkana (7-0) W: Marshall, 30-7 5

5 Port Neches-Groves (6-1) W: Dayton, 41-14 6

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-2) Idle:, 7

7 Lucas Lovejoy (6-1) W: Crandall, 76-0 8

8 SA Alamo Heights (7-0) W: SA Harlandale, 60-34 9

9 Argyle (4-2) W: Frisco Emerson, 41-34 10

10 Colleyville Heritage (6-1) W: FW Arlington Heights, 42-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Frisco Emerson

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Boerne (6-1) W: SA Memorial, 42-0 2

2 Celina (7-0) W: Wilmer-Hutchins, 50-7 3

3 Anna (6-1) W: Kaufman, 48-20 4

4 China Spring (6-2) W: Waco La Vega, 52-49 5

5 Kilgore (7-1) W: Henderson, 46-17 6

6 Alvin Iowa Colony (7-0) W: Navasota, 37-21 7

7 Stephenville (5-2) W: Waxahachie Life, 59-19 8

8 Brownwood (7-1) W: San Angelo Lake View, 66-0 9

9 Needville (8-0) W: El Campo, 56-28 10

10 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-1) L: Lindale, 35-23 1

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Carthage (8-0) W: Rusk, 49-14 1

2 Silsbee (7-0) W: Liberty, 49-0 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-0) W: Pittsburg, 63-7 3

4 Cuero (7-0) W: Gonzales, 56-7 4

5 Wimberley (7-0) W: Manor New Tech, 72-0 5

6 Bellville (8-0) W: Sealy, 69-0 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (8-0) W: Hardin-Jefferson, 49-12 7

8 Monahans (7-0) W: Fort Stockton, 56-21 8

9 Canyon West Plains (7-1) W: Levelland, 68-13 9

10 Van (7-1) W: Center, 56-36 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Center

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Franklin (7-0) W: Troy, 62-23 1

2 Columbus (8-0) W: Hitchcock, 52-24 2

3 Malakoff (8-0) W: Eustace, 76-7 3

4 Winnsboro (7-0) W: Pottsboro, 52-28 5

5 Paradise (8-0) W: Peaster, 38-7 6

6 Edna (5-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 56-35 7

7 Brock (4-3) W: Whitesboro, 63-3 8

8 Bushland (7-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 70-0 10

9 Hitchcock (7-1) L: Columbus, 52-24 4

10 Clyde (7-0) W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 29-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Pottsboro

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Gunter (7-0) W: Howe, 82-0 1

2 Canadian (7-0) W: Spearman, 63-14 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (6-0) W: Wallis Brazos, 34-0 3

4 Hooks (6-0) Idle:, 4

5 Newton (6-0) W: Trinity, 66-0 5

6 Troup (7-0) W: Arp, 35-28 6

7 Poth (6-1) W: Nixon-Smiley, 54-0 7

8 Holliday (6-1) W: Henrietta, 28-21 8

9 Littlefield (6-1) W: Stanton, 60-21 9

10 Daingerfield (5-2) W: Elysian Fields, 40-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Timpson (7-0) W: West Sabine, 56-8 1

2 Refugio (6-1) Idle 2

3 Tolar (6-1) W: De Leon, 44-8 3

4 Stratford (7-0) W: Panhandle, 34-24 5

5 Cooper (6-1) Idle 4

6 Hawley (6-1) W: Winters, 48-12 6

7 Beckville (6-1) W: Ore City, 74-13 7

8 Sonora (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 57-12 8

9 Garrison (7-0) Idle 9

10 Holland (7-0) W: Thorndale, 56-41 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Albany (7-0) W: Albany, 49-0 1

2 Mart (7-0) Idle 2

3 New Home (7-0) W: Smyer, 62-0 3

4 Chilton (7-0) W: Bartlett, 55-0 4

5 Collinsville (6-1) W: Era, 69-0 5

6 Sunray (7-1) W: Boys Ranch, 34-12 6

7 Lovelady (7-0) W: Hull-Daisetta, 64-0 7

8 Wellington (5-2) W: Memphis, 36-0 8

9 Wink (7-1) W: Water Valley, 37-0 9

10 Seymour (6-1) W: Electra, 44-6 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Gordon (7-0) W: Bryson, 54-8 1

2 Knox City (7-0) Idle 2

3 Abbott (7-0) Idle 3

4 Westbrook (6-1) W: Roby, 49-0 4

5 Jonesboro (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 54-0 5

6 Whiteface (7-0) Idle 6

7 Happy (6-1) W: Booker, 48-22 7

8 Miami (7-0) Idle 8

9 Rankin (5-2) Idle 9

10 Gail Borden County (6-1) W: Garden City, 50-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (7-0) Idle 1

2 Oglesby (7-0) Idle 2

3 Jayton (8-0) W: Guthrie, 52-0 3

4 Richland Springs (7-0) W: Rochelle, 56-24 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (7-1) W: Loop, 64-0 5

6 Cherokee (5-1) Idle 6

7 Newcastle (5-1) Idle 7

8 Whitharral (7-1) W: Cotton Center, 45-0 8

9 Amherst (7-0) W: Wellman-Union, 56-0 9

10 Crowell (7-1) W: Chillicothe, 67-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Rochelle

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Tomball Concordia, 49-21 1

2 Dallas Christian (7-1) W: Dallas HSAA, 59-0 2

3 Austin Regents (6-1) W: Austin Hyde Park, 50-14 4

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-0) W: Midland Christian, 46-0 5

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (7-1) W: Dallas St. Mark’s, 41-3 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Houston St. John’s

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: East Texas Homeschool, 70-51 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Keller Harvest, 56-0 2

3 Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 86-38 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-0) W: Austin Royals, 53-8 4

5 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-1) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 5 East Texas Homeschool

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

