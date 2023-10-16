Hollywood film director Dwight Little talks upcoming horror movie with The Three

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If there’s a good time to watch a horror movie, it’s now. October is full of spooky vibes, and so are many of Hollywood director Dwight Little’s films.

Little said his passion for movie making started in high school. He felt fortunate to be accepted into the University of Southern California’s film school.

“Back in those days, it wasn’t very common,” Little said. “People didn’t go to film school very much.”

He said since then, an interest in studying film has grown, and he felt inspired to write a book about his experiences hoping it would help others.

Little’s book Still Rolling: Inside the Hollywood Dream Factory is available now.

A movie he’s well-known for and said is one of his favorites to create was Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.

“We went back to our roots to sort of walking those streets at Halloween and I felt like we were able to really make a spooky Michael Myers movie,” Little said.

He said what makes a great horror movie is the suspense.

“I think of them all as thrillers,” Little said. “I’ve done quite a few action thrillers, murder, mystery, thrillers, horror thrillers.”

His newest film is also in the horror genre, called Natty Knocks.

“It’s really interesting because it’s like a horror movie within a horror movie,” Little said.

Natty Knocks is out now, and available to rent on some streaming platforms, or can be viewed for free on Tubi.

