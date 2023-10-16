Houston QB Stroud’s record streak of attempts without an interception to start a career ends

Houston rookie C
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston rookie C.J. Stroud threw his first interception Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after setting an NFL record for attempts without a pick to start a career.

Stroud entered the game having thrown 186 passes without an interception to pass Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw 176 passes before being intercepted.

Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft, threw five passes Sunday to stretch the streak to 191 before a pass intended for Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Zack Baun with about six minutes left in the first quarter.

But receiver Nico Collins hit Baun after the interception and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Tytus Howard, to give the Texans the ball back.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.
Woman dies on her way to jail in Madison County
76-year-old reported missing in Brenham found safe, receiving appropriate medical attention
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
Settlement over Trump family separations at the border limits future separations for 8 years
Amex partners with F1 in 1st new sports sponsorship for payment company in more than a decade
Texas Rangers
Rangers lead Astros 1-0 heading into ALCS Game 2
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of Game 1 of...
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS