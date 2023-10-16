Huntsville businesses supporting officer who was shot

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Huntsville officer is on the road to recovery, and he has the support of not only his department but the community.

Sergeant Kyle Dockery was rushed to Conroe Hospital in critical condition on Thursday after he was shot multiple times while responding to an incident at the Timber Apartments. The shooter was killed in the crossfire and the Texas Rangers are still investigating the case.

On Monday Huntsville Police Department shared a social media post updating his condition. It said that Dockery was able to put some weight on his leg and walk three laps around the Hospital.

“Sergeant Dockery is doing very well all things considered,” Jim Barnes, Huntsville PD Assistant Chief of Police said. “He has a long road of rehab ahead of him, but he is doing very well and the outlook is very positive.”

Despite the circumstances, Barnes said Dockery has managed to be himself.

“He’s been great, he’s been in good spirits, he’s been joking and kidding obviously it’s been emotional for a lot of us and will continue to be emotional for a lot of us but Sergeant Dockery has made that very easy for us to get through and mean he’s the one laid up in the hospital in pain and he’s taking it very well,” Barnes said.

The community has also come together to support Dockery and his family. MC Dance in Huntsville is raising money through Venmo to cover his family’s expenses.

“He’s a dance dad here at our studio and when we got the call immediately our dance family just really came together, our dance moms got together and they wanted to create something immediately for this family because they’re the most selfless family I know and they support anyone and everyone around them,” MC Dance Owner Maggie Collum said.

Collum said the studio also is holding a meal train. When they first announced it the train filled up in a matter of 20 minutes.

“They’re right there for everybody else right when you need them,” Collum said about Dockery’s family. “Kyle has driven our trailer all across the United States, he’s rhinestoned costumes before. I know he’s done so much more in our community with the Walker County Fair.”

Donations such as gifts can be dropped off at the MC Dance, the Huntsville Police Department, and Ernst Jewelers.

It’s our first responders and we need to support them they put their lives on the line for us every single day and minute and a lot of times we forget them and if there’s a way that we can give back this is it this is truly a family that does need the help and we’re going to rally behind them,” Collum said.

Barnes said the police department has always known that the Huntsville community is great.

“We’re very proud to be here, but the outpouring of support for Sergeant Dockery and all the officers involved in this incident has been great, the community has really come together and they’re doing a fantastic job taking care of Dockery and all of us at Huntsville PD,” Barnes said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.