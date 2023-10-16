July train derailment cleanup, removal of Liquified Petroleum Gas begins

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific is removing liquified petroleum gas from six train cars that were involved in a derailment in Bryan a few months ago.

The derailment happened on July 31, blocking traffic for hours along Finfeather Road near W Villa Maria Road. This required a community response from first responders and hazmat teams. Luckily, Union Pacific said no hazardous chemicals were released during the crash.

Now, Union Pacific crews are back in Bryan working on the train cars involved in the derailment. They said Monday started the process of removing gas from six of the train cars, placing it in undamaged train cars and transporting it out of town. Union Pacific said they hope to remove gas from two a day, and then have it transported out of town by Wednesday. The damaged train cars will then be transported out of town in the coming weeks.

While it’s been months since the crash, Bryan Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeanelle Johnson, said something like this takes planning and partnership.

“It’s important to establish relationships ahead of incidents because luckily for this situation we were able to pre-plan. So having those relationships ready to go ahead of time makes it a seamless operation,” she said.

Bryan Emergency Management along with the Bryan Fire Department with the Mobile Command Unit and the College Station Fire Department will remain on the scene as the train car cleanout takes place.

“There’s nothing to worry about for the public, but we’re just making sure everything runs smooth,” Bryan Fire Department PIO, Chris Lamb, said. “Our job is to come out, take air samples that have been contracted out through Union Pacific, through a third party and we’re just here to make sure that everything stays safe and runs smoothly.”

The City of Bryan says there will be no impact to the public or environment during this process. The crews will be working at the corner of F&B and Wellborn Road over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.